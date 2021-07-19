Central Community College announces Spring Honor Lists

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2021 spring semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

President’s Honor List: ALLIANCE: Khloe Felker. BRIDGEPORT: Wyatt Pankowski.

Dean’s Honor List GERING: Tyler Baird.