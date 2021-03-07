 Skip to main content
Chimney Rock Public Power District Scholarship Winners
Chimney Rock Public Power in conjunction with Basin Electric and Tri-State Generation and Transmission are pleased to announce the 2021 winners of the scholarships.

Baylor Sterkel was selected as the winner of the Basin Electric $1,000 scholarship. Baylor is the daughter of Brad and Tracy Sterkel of Bridgeport. Baylor plans to attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Cole Faessler and Kodie Harimon are the winners of the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Scholarship of $500 each. Cole is the son of Kurt and Shauna Faessler of Bridgeport. Cole plans to attend University of Nebraska-Kearney. Kodie is the daughter of Shane and Ashley Harimon of Bayard. Kodie plans to attend Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff.

Scholarship recipients were chosen on a combination of SAT/ACT scores and overall grade-point average, work experience, participation in school and community activities, an essay question, and an appraisal done by a third party.

