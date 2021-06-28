 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Companies award scholarships
0 comments

Companies award scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roosevelt in cooperation with Basin Electric Power Cooperative and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Inc. annually awards scholarships to dependents of local RPPD consumers.

The scholarship program seeks to encourage continuing education and invest in the economic future of the rural areas.

Roosevelt has awarded scholarship grants for the 2021-22 school year to the following students:

Basin Electric/Roosevelt Scholarship Grant, $1,000: Kimberlee Rogers, Morrill High School

Tri-State G&T/Roosevelt Scholarship Grants, $500: Hallie Cochran, Bayard High School; Madison Walker, Gering High School

Roosevelt Scholarship Grants, $200: Kathryn Blankenship, Banner County High School; Josie Jenkins, Mitchell High School

WNCC Lineman School Grant, $2,000: Luke Hessler, Mitchell High School

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News