Companies award scholarships

Roosevelt in cooperation with Basin Electric Power Cooperative and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Inc. annually awards scholarships to dependents of local RPPD consumers.

The scholarship program seeks to encourage continuing education and invest in the economic future of the rural areas.

Roosevelt has awarded scholarship grants for the 2021-22 school year to the following students:

Basin Electric/Roosevelt Scholarship Grant, $1,000: Kimberlee Rogers, Morrill High School

Tri-State G&T/Roosevelt Scholarship Grants, $500: Hallie Cochran, Bayard High School; Madison Walker, Gering High School

Roosevelt Scholarship Grants, $200: Kathryn Blankenship, Banner County High School; Josie Jenkins, Mitchell High School

WNCC Lineman School Grant, $2,000: Luke Hessler, Mitchell High School