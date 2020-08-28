CSC announces scholarships

Chadron State College has announced scholarships awarded to students during the fall 2020 semester.
Cade Payne of Hemingford received the Elizabeth and Bertha Braddock Scholarship from Chadron State College. Payne is studying Business at CSC.
Madison Franklin of Alliance received the Elizabeth and Bertha Braddock Scholarship from Chadron State College. Franklin is studying Elementary Education at CSC.
Trevor Brunner of Scottsbluff received the Fannie and Howard Frankling Non Traditional Endowment from Chadron State College. Brunner is studying Psychology at CSC.
Kaelyn Riley of Torrington, Wyoming received the Quivey-Bay State Annual Scholarship and the Eagle Excellence Award from Chadron State College. Riley is studying Health Sciences at CSC.
Tukker Romney of Gering, Sophia Uhlken Hodges Endowment Scholarship, Eagle Presidential Scholarship, Quivey-Bay State Annual Scholarship, and Academic Achievement Award.
Jewel Hull of Veteran, Wyoming, Lyle Kime Memorial.
Maddison Christiansen of Oshkosh, Linesman Social Science/History Scholarship.
Osiel Cano of Oshkosh, Josephine Newman and Henry Carl Stryker Scholarship and Soaring Eagle Award.
Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh, Soaring Eagle Award.