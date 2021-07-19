CSC announces Spring Dean’s List

Chadron State College has announced the students on the Spring Dean’s List. Students met the requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Students on the Dean’s List were:
Olivia Armstrong of Scottsbluff; Cheyenne Bacon of Lewellen; Jessica Badje of Hay Springs; Madilyn Barraza of Scottsbluff; Nathan Bausch of Chadron; Jaylen Beam of Gering; Shelby Bewley of Gering; Brendan Brehmer of Alliance; Trysha Brierly of Chadron; Kathryn Brown of Sidney; Sydney Brown of Chadron; Tyreek Bryant of Chadron; Osiel Cano of Oshkosh; Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh; Celeste Cardona of Mitchell; Maddison Christiansen of Oshkosh; Hollie Clark of Potter; Adreick Conn of Gering; Nathaniel Cooper of Bridgeport; Damon Crowell of Chadron; Celestina Dean of Oshkosh; Lindsey Deaver of Sidney; Megan Dormann of Lisco; Dan Dunbar of Chadron; Katelyn Eldredge of Chadron; Kaylie Elliott of Chadron; Kaitlin Failor of Alliance; Allie Ferguson of Chadron; Candace Fisher of Scottsbluff; Curtis Freeze of Bridgeport; Olivia Freeze of Bridgeport; Alexis Funk of Scottsbluff; Thomas Ganos of Gering; Raul Garcia-Ortiz of Scottsbluff; Emily Garl of Hemingford; Sierra Garrett of Gordon; Virginia Garrett of Scottsbluff; Kyeisha Garza of Scottsbluff; Julissa Gomez of Alliance; Jenna Greenwood of Gering; Chandler Hageman of Chadron; Austin Hoffman of Gering; Karsyn Huck of Sidney; Jewel Hull of Henry; Lacey Hunter of Broadwater; Ashley Jackson of Mitchell, ; Kaitlyn Jensen of Chadron; Kiana Jensen of Gordon; Beau Jersild of Chadron; Elizabeth Johnston of Alliance; Baily Kreider of Scottsbluff,; Bailee Lake of Bayard; Lorenzo Lopez of Scottsbluff; Abigail Madden of Gering; Bailey Marvel of Chadron; Dane McConnell of Lodgepole, Neb.;l Brady McDaniel of Chadron; Seth McMillen of Sidney; Anthony Medel of Morrill; Emily Merritt of Gering; Allison Miller of Gordon; Shelbi Mills of Alliance; Jaden Mohr of Dix; Terrance Mokeac of Scottsbluff; Mariah Mulvey of Broadwater; Caleb Nielson of Alliance; Blake Nikont of Scottsbluff; Aubree Noble of Chadron; Lindsi Osborn of Alliance; Dylan Radzymski of Gering; Katie Ramos of Bridgeport; Sarah Reish of Bayard; Destiny Rhoden of Chadron; Gilberto Rodriguez of Minatare; Rudi Salazar of Scottsbluff; Madison Sandstrom of Chadron; Naleka Sayaloune of Chadron; Nicole Scarrow of Chadron; Jaylee Shaw of Sidney; Bailee Steiner of Morrill; Cade Stephenson of Alliance; Serenity Sterkel of Chadron, Neb.; Taryn Strong of Chadron; Seth Studnicka of Sidney; Peyton Sutphen of Hemingford; Courtney Thurlow of Chadron; Blake Thyne of Mitchell; Wesley Tlustos of Hay Springs; Kristin Van Beek of Crawford; Andrew Van Nattan of Crawford; Kaden Vowers of Lodgepole; Sarah Wagoner of Gering; Brandon Wallace of Gering; Madison Watson of Mitchell; Zackary Wellnitz of Rushville; Morgan Ekwall of Torrington, Wyo.; Denise Grant of Guernsey, Wyo.; Gregory Logsdon of Torrington; and Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo.