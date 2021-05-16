 Skip to main content
CSC recognizes more than 300 grads during in-person ceremonies
CSC recognizes more than 300 grads during in-person ceremonies

  • Updated
CHADRON — Chadron State College commencement exercises recognized 278 Spring 2021 graduates and 38 graduates from Spring and Winter 2020 at the Chicoine Center Saturday, May 8. It was the first in-person commencement ceremony CSC hosted since December 2019. Dr. Rick Koza, retiring Business Professor, and Dr. Merlin Butler, a physician and geneticist at the University of Kansas, were speakers for the events.

Panhandle and eastern Wyoming graduates were:

Master of Arts in Education

Nebraska

Ann Jamison, of Chadron; Eric Snitily, of Crawford; Barbara Harder, of Gering;

Abby Ford, Jordan Gonzales, both of Mitchell.

Wyoming

Lyman: Candie Madsen, of Lyman,

Torrington: Brianna Brooks, Whitney George, both of Torrington.

Master of Business Administration

Nebraska

Marvel Rotness, Heather Wing, both of Chadron; Colt Foster, of Hemingford;

Christian Miller, of Minatare; Casey Meier, of Mitchell; Betsy Vidlak, of Scottsbluff; Krista Martin, of Sidney.

Master of Education

Nebraska

Melanie Black Calf, of Gordon; Mariah Webb, of Scottsbluff.

Bachelor of Arts

Nebraska

Jaiden Brown, Jennifer Campos, Samantha Carrillo, Erica Escamilla, Michael Gomez, Elizabeth Johnston, Tinka Omar, Lindsi Osborn, Elizabeth Pemberton, Austin Pfeiffer, Christopher Wright, all of Alliance; Colton Alexander, of Bridgeport; Lacey Hunter, of Broadwater; Tamera Bates, Michael Gieseler, Chandler Hageman, Marcus LaPorte, Cody Madsen, Brendinh Sayaloune, all of Chadron; Angelica Loghry, of Dix; Jordan Whisler, of Gering; Alicia Leis, Shaniah Thurston, both of Gordon; Shalane Bright, of Harrisburg; Jessica Badje, of Hay Springs; Emily Hansen, Taylee Neefe, Denton Payne, all of Hemingford; Makayla Brown**, of Hershey; Minatare: Kara DeCrocker**, of Minatare; Celeste Cardona, Shalyn Lackey, both of Mitchell; Bailee Steiner, of Morrill; Brooke Glass, of Potter; Noah Bruner**, Gunnar Buchhammer, Dale Condon, Raul Garcia-Ortiz, Virginia Garrett**, Lorenzo Lopez, both of Scottsbluff.

Bachelor of Science

Nebraska

Caleb Nielson, of Alliance; Ruhammah LaGarry, Naleka Sayaloune, Tyler Westlake, all of Chadron; Dylan Radzymski, of Gering; Samuel Hood, of Gordon; Alisha Huynh, of Scottsbluff;

Bachelor of Science in Education

Nebraska

Alliance: Connor Blumanthal, Sorcha Colerick, both of Alliance; Katie Ramos, of Bridgeport; Kaylee Gaswick, Vincent La Barca, both of Chadron; Haley Savala, of Crawford;

Jaylen Beam, Austin Hoffman, both of Gering; Hollie Clark, of Potter; Andrea Tritt, Becky Jo Wylie, both of Scottsbluff; Lindsey Deaver, of Sidney.

