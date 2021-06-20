Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate 100 year charter

In May 1921, the Katahdin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution received a charter from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In June 2021, the chapter celebrated the 100th anniversary of this landmark at the monthly meeting at the Community Room of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. The meeting was conducted by Regent Evelyn Fegler with 15 members and three guests present. The program, a review of several scrapbooks put together over the last 100 years, was presented by Wanda Mowry. The local women originally suggested the name Hiram Scott Chapter, but the national organization eventually decided to call them the Katahdin Chapter.