Eastern Wyoming College announces the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls

Eastern Wyoming College announces the honor rolls for the Spring 2021 semester. There were 103 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full-time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full-time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.
Area students listed on the honor rolls:
President’s Honor Roll:
Torrington, WY- Samantha Baumann, Kristen Boalch, Katelyn Calhoun, Jordan Hunt, Taylor Ponce; Guernsey, WY – Megan Luszczynski; Hawk Springs, WY – Ashley Shimic; Alliance – Brionna Schafer, Cody Shrewsbury; Bridgeport – Eric Stevens; Henry – Jessica Cotant; Lewellen – Madeline Leach; Mitchell – Jonathan Pieper; Scottsbluff – Cassie Calderon, Emily Refice.
Dean’s Honor Roll:
Torrington, WY – Elena Foos, Mariah Frisby, Carlene Jacobs, Bailey Powell, Myah Reiger, Brody Staman, Megan Touros, Taylor Walsh, Alexis Wheeler; Guernsey, WY – Zavier McClain; LaGrange, WY – Troy Snow; Lingle, WY – Amanda Riley, Ashley Riley; Veteran, WY – Kristy Catlin, Gareth Haines; Wheatland, WY – Heidi Kennedy, Patrick Kernan, Tyler Starkson, Logan Wilson; Bayard – Dorry Cooper; Chadron – Alexys Fernandez; Crawford – Margaret Hughes; Gering – Judith Garcia, Kyann Kainz; Hemingford – Lora Wurst; Rushville – Kaden Vincent; Scottsbluff – Adrian Fritton.