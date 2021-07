YORK — Brianna Eckerberg was recently named to the Dean’s List at York College for her academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.

Eckerberg is from Gering and an alumna of Gering High School. She is the daughter of Philip and Margaret Eckerberg.