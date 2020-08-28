Ethan Strey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Strey, was awarded the 2020 Grand Lodge of Nebraska and Robert W. Furnas Masonic Lodge scholarship on Aug. 3 at the monthly communication of the lodge.
Strey graduated with the 2020 Class of Scottsbluff High School, where he was active in Math Club, National Honor Society, Educators Rising and Link Crew. He also served as a volunteer at the Westway Church Soup Kitchen and at Legacy of the Plains Museum.
He will be attending Chadron State College this fall to study Secondary Education.