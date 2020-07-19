The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi has recognized Evan Hughes for being inducted into the society during the spring 2020 semester at Florida Southern College.
Phi Theta Kappa is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honors society.
