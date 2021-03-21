 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted new members
0 comments

EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted new members

  • Updated
  • 0
EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted new members

Front row left to right: Nathan Ostrander, Tynnille Hansen, Brittany Thomas, Katie Cuthrell, Makenzie Johnson, Myah Reiger, Lauren Bergner, Sabryna Schaffer, Whitney Martin, Taylor Ponce. Back Row left to right: Tyler Wallace, Brendan Thomas, Tim Van Stiphout, Ivona Zarin, Natalie Kalaydjiev, Malin Beuck, Shaelyn Sims, Carla Bastida Olivares, Jonathan Pieper, Bailey Powell, Tyce Holmes, Steven Peden, Conrado Chozas. Not pictured: Heather Christensen, Ruth Muncy, Melissa Peterson, Jillian Rodenberger, Lynn Sherrow, Vanja Tomic, and Freddie Wagner.

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College inducted 30 students into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Feb. 9. Phi Theta Kappa is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.

Students inducted into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include: Carla Bastida Olivares, Barcelona, Spain; Lauren Bergner, Holyoke, CO; Malin Beuck, Worfelden, Germany; Conrado Chozas, Madrid, Spain; Heather Christensen, Wheatland, WY; Katie Cuthrell, Pine Haven, WY; Tynnille Hansen, Fort Bridger, WY; Tyce Holmes, Cheyenne, WY; Makenzie Johnson, Wheatland, WY; Natalie Kalaydjiev, Vienna, Austria; Whitney Martin, Guernsey, WY; Ruth Muncy, Douglas, WY; Nathan Ostrander, North Platte, NE; Steven Peden, Lingle, WY; Melissa Peterson, Douglas, WY; Jonathan Pieper, Mitchell, NE; Taylor Ponce, Torrington, WY; Bailey Powell, Torrington, WY; Myah Regier, Hardin, MT; Jillian Rodenberger, Torrington, WY; Sabryna Schaffer, Chugwater, WY; Lynn Sherrow, Douglas, WY; Shaelyn Sims, Casper, WY; Brendan Thomas, Farmington, UT; Brittany Thomas, Fort Laramie, WY; Vanja Tomic, Temerin, Serbia; Tim Van Stiphout, Hasselt, Belgium; Freddie Wagner, Elk Mountain, WY; Tyler Wallace, Ephraim, UT; Ivona Zarin, Zrenjanin, Serbia.

The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Debbie Ochsner, EWC Professor, Social Science.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service, and fellowship programs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News