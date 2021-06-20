Five awarded Morrill American Legion scholarships

This year, 2021 Morrill High School graduating seniors Dylan Cecil, Caden Lewis, Kimberlee Rogers, Kilee Stauffer and Jaiden Steiner received scholarships totaling $7,000 from the Morrill American Legion Post #10, the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary.

“We congratulate these members of our community and tender them best wishes as they pursue their future goals.”, Commander Fred Cawiezel said.

Dylan Cecil, son of LaRhonda Cecil of Morrill, receives a $400 Legion scholarship. He plans to attend UNL, majoring in biology with the hopes of becoming a physician.

Also receiving $400 from the Legion, and the Legion Auxiliary scholarship of $1,000 is Caden Lewis, son of Lacy & Levi Bernhardt, and Rob Lewis of Morrill. Caden plans to attend the University of Northern Colorado, to study sports and exercise science.

Kimberlee Rogers, daughter of Tom & Sharon Rogers of Lyman, received $400 from the Legion and $2000 from the Sons. She will be attending Laramie County Community College, with a goal of becoming a physical therapy assistant. Kimberlee’s future plan is to become a physical therapist.