Five honored with Sugarbeet Grower scholarships

The Nebraska Non-Stock Sugarbeet Growers Association (NeNSGA) announced the recipients of the 2021 Scholarship program. After reviewing the applications, the NeNSGA members chose five applicants to each receive a $500 scholarship.

The awardees are listed: Josie Jenkins, Mitchell High School; Brian Turek, Hemingford High School; Eleazar Garza III, Minatare High School; Nathan Hofer, Torrington High School; Evan Schoeneman, Alliance High School

To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be a son/daughter of a member of the Nebraska Non-Stock Sugarbeet Growers Association member. They must be a senior in high school.

“I want to congratulate each student who was chosen to receive a scholarship. We are excited to see how these young people achieve their goals in the future,” said Kendall Busch, president of the Nebraska Non-Stock Sugarbeet Growers Association.