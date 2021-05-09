Former Scottsbluff man to speak at Creighton University commencement

Former Scottsbluff High School graduate Richard Frank, former managing director of the World Bank Group and CFO of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), both in Washington D.C., will be the commencement speaker at Creighton University on May 15.

Frank brings a lifetime of demonstrating the importance of global perspective and interconnectedness of the world’s nations and people, according to a letter from Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, president of Creighton University. He will also be the recipient of an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, in recognition of his commitment to the importance of global experiences and perspective.

In his more than two decades with the World Bank and the IFC, Frank oversaw South Asia and Latin America operations as managing director. He also chaired the Private Sector Group, coordinating the private sector activities of the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

He earned a Bronze Star for his service at the Pentagon and in Vietnam as a captain in the U.S. Army.

Frank grew up in Scottsbluff and graduated here in 1959. His sisters, Ruby Keller and Dorothy Steele, live in the local area. His sister Cheryl Petrig lives in Lincoln and Debi Potts lives in Colorado.