Gering High School Winter Royalty Apr 19, 2021

Gering High School Winter Royalty 2021 court. Left to right: 2nd attendants - Madilyne Schlaepfer, Brady Radzymski; 1st attendants - Cloey Fries, Nate Rocheleau; Queen - Sydnee Brester, King- Brett Pszanka