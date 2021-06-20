Gering student wins Fliesbach scholarship

The Fliesbach Family Foundation has announced that Paige Schneider of Gering is the recipient of the Barbara Fliesbach McAlister $1,000 scholarship for 2021. The Fliesbach scholarship may be used at any junior college, four-year college, university, or trade school with an accredited art department.

Paige Schneider will attend the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in the fall. She has not declared a major as of yet. However, her interests are video game design and tattooing. She will start an apprenticeship with a tattoo shop when she graduates from Gering High School. She will also have an apprenticeship in Lincoln while she attends school. Her goals in life include working with a major game studio and becoming a tattoo artist.

“Ever since I was a child, I have been deeply interested in art. Every free moment I had would be spend with a pencil in my hand; doodling on whatever paper was available. As the years have passed, my interest has only grown, “Schneider said. She has already been successful by getting commissioned for artwork. Art has also been therapeutic practice for Paige as she goes through events in her life.

Barbara Fliesbach McAlister was born in Nevada in 1918. She grew up in Scottsbluff, being raised by her aunt and uncle, Harry and Grace Weybright Fliesbach. She attended Pasadena City College, majoring in art. She also studied ballet and performed in several productions. Barbara was a gifted artist and studied watercolors with Milford Zornes, well-known watercolorist and teacher. After Barbara’s passing in 2015, her family wished to start a scholarship fund for students interested in pursuing higher education in the arts to honor her memory. The Barbara Fliesbach McAlister Scholarship will be offered annually.