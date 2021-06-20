Gering student wins North Platte Valley Artist Guild scholarship

The North Platte Valley Artist’s Guild has announced that Hunter Allred of Gering, is the recipient of the Guild’s annual $1,000 scholarship. The NPVAG scholarship may be used at any junior college, four-year college, university or trade school with an accredited art department.

Hunter Allred will be attending Western Nebraska Community College for the beginning of her career. She is not sure what she will be choosing as a field of study. Her interests are diverse and spread to many mediums. Art allows her to express herself and explore a calm demeanor where she finds peace.

“Art to me is a creative outlet. I’m constantly getting new ideas or ways to express things about myself,” Hunter said. She has a love for all types of art and desire to learn about famous artist to help her create a great future.

The North Platte Valley Artist Guild is a nonprofit organization of artists living in the Panhandle. They raise money for an annual scholarship through the sale of member artwork. Meetings are held the 3rd Monday of each month at the West Nebraska Arts Center in Scottsbluff. For more information about North Platte Valley Artist Guild visit their website at www.npvag.weebly.com.