Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating its outstanding volunteers with special awards that recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference for the organization and for girls.
Girl Scout volunteers are out in Nebraska’s communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and directly impacting girls’ lives. They devote their time and talents to mentor Girl Scouts who are developing courage, confidence and character, and who are making the world a better place.
The annual awards recognize volunteers for their meaningful and inspiring contributions to the girls they serve. Local honorees include:
Alliance
Carnegie Arts Center – Community Benefactor; First Baptist Church, Carol McDermott – Community Benefactors; Kayla Canova – Volunteer of Excellence; Michelle Rasmussen – Volunteer of Excellence; Cassondra Schreiner – 5 Years of Volunteer Service Pin.
Chadron
Bomgaars – Community Benefactor
Sara Dykes – Volunteer of Excellence
Amy Hawk – 10 Years of Volunteer Service Pin
Gering
Kelly Kiraly and Sara Peterson – Volunteers of Excellence.
Kimball
Keep Kimball Beautiful, Kimball Recycling Center and Trinity United Methodist Church – Community Benefactors.
Scottsbluff
Ashley Fuentz-Bravo – Helpful Adult; Alma Sanchez – Volunteer of Excellence.
Sidney
Merica Weber and Desirae Bruner – Volunteers of Excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.