Goshen County students make University of Wyoming Spring Dean's Lists

The University of Wyoming lists 20 students from Goshen County on the 2021 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu.

Students are:

Fort Laramie: Landen G. Fuller

LaGrange: Eden M. Cole

Lingle: Robert Rhett Greenwald

Torrington: Elise Louise Balin, Chase Bergeson, Shane P. Brown, Duncan Caruthers, Megan Grace Cockett, Candee L. Coxbill, Spencer L. Derr,. Wendell Domina, Brooke Hague, Maryssa D. Lira, Quentin S. Meyer, Ashley Nicole Schlagel, Jared Michael Spencer, Brady L. Tosh, Autumn Zulauf

Veteran: Jared Clapper

Yoder: Jacey M. Thompson