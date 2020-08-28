h - WNCC Scholarships 08-09-20

A group of 13 Western Nebraska Community College Sidney Campus students received scholarships recently from a $5,000 grant from the Thomas D. Buckley Trust.
Students who were awarded scholarships studied basic nursing assistant, aviation maintenance, criminal justice, business administration, and licensed practical nursing at WNCC over the last academic year.
Scholarships, which ranged from $7.50 to $658.01, are meant to aid WNCC students with tuition and fees.
The trust awards $20,000 annually to students who have graduated from high schools in western Nebraska and northern Colorado, and are currently enrolled in college seeking an associate or bachelor’s degree.