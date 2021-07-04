Kansas State University students earn spring 2021 semester honors

MANHATTAN, KANSAS — More than 4,700 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2021 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
The following students from the Panhandle have earned spring 2021 semester honors from Kansas State University: Bridgeport: Molly Mathis; Gering: Emily Harrison; and Scottsbluff: Ashlynn Haun.