The prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year was presented to Katherine Reisig, a senior at Scottsbluff High School. Katherine is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Reisig and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter CD of Scottsbluff. Reisig has been accepted and will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where she plans to study Computer Science and Musical Composition beginning this fall.

