Kelsey Bohnsack named to Spring 2021 President’s List
CONCORDIA, Kansas — Kelsey Bohnsack of Gering, was named to the Cloud County Community College Spring 2021 President’s List. To be named to the president’s list, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.9-4.0.

Cloud County Community College prepares students to lead successful lives and enhances the vitality of our communities.

Cloud County Community College (CCCC) is one of 26 public two-year community and technical colleges in Kansas and is coordinated by the Kansas Board of Regents.

