Andru Joseph Kuxhausen, of Scottsbluff, was among 775 McNeese State University graduates conferred degrees during the 156th commencement ceremonies May 14-15 in Burton Coliseum.

Kuxhausen graduated with a bachelor degree in general studies. He also was named to the spring semester honor roll, earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.