Kyra Boesiger receives P.E.O. STAR 150 Fund Scholarship

Kyra Boesiger, a senior at Southwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter ET of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Kyra’s grandmother is a member of Chapter ET, Scottsbluff and suggested her nomination to the chapter. Kyra plans to attend The University of Nebraska, Lincoln in the Fall. Among other honors, she has received a Regents Scholarship.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success. The 150 Fund donations were sent to P.E.O. in honor of the celebration of their 150th anniversary in 2019. The STAR scholarship program received enough funding for 63 $2500 scholarships.