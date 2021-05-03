Local dancers earn awards, scholarships

Scottsbluff’s Tabor Dance Academy competition team has completed its season and brought home many top awards and scholarships. The 33 young dancers all study with teachers Kathy Tabor, Tiffany Tabor Mackrill and Danielle Fitzke. Each competition was slightly different and have unique award systems, age group categories and formats.

“Jump” was the first attended in Denver, Colorado. This weekend-long event included competition and a two-day workshop of classes with top professionals from around the country. Some of the highlights include:

In the “Jumpstart” Division, age 5-7 year old Overall, earning second and third place were the trio of Raelee Fitzke, Carlie Sheldon and Mila Ybarra for “Happy Feet” and “The Days.”

Also, the team was recognized with many class scholarships and top honors for outstanding work during the weekend workshop. These are chosen by the faculty members. The scholarships help pay for summer intensives and future workshops. Ethan Bosche won the top award of “Rockstar,” chosen by nationally known choreographer/teacher Teddy Florance.