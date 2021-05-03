Local dancers earn awards, scholarships

Scottsbluff’s Tabor Dance Academy competition team has completed its season and brought home many top awards and scholarships. The 33 young dancers all study with teachers Kathy Tabor, Tiffany Tabor Mackrill and Danielle Fitzke. Each competition was slightly different and have unique award systems, age group categories and formats.
“Jump” was the first attended in Denver, Colorado. This weekend-long event included competition and a two-day workshop of classes with top professionals from around the country. Some of the highlights include:
In the “Jumpstart” Division, age 5-7 year old Overall, earning second and third place were the trio of Raelee Fitzke, Carlie Sheldon and Mila Ybarra for “Happy Feet” and “The Days.”
Also, the team was recognized with many class scholarships and top honors for outstanding work during the weekend workshop. These are chosen by the faculty members. The scholarships help pay for summer intensives and future workshops. Ethan Bosche won the top award of “Rockstar,” chosen by nationally known choreographer/teacher Teddy Florance.
Micah Fitzke won Junior male VIP and Elia Ybarra won Teen VIP runner up. Class scholarships were given to dancers Zavanah Chavez, Sierra Little, Shaley Ruff, Bianca Mcdonald, Kyndal Burgner, Kinnick Iles, Kapri Stover, Nyah Huck, Charlotte Olenick, Ella Bosche, Quinn Mackrill and Emma Saucedo.
The team traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota, next for “Celebration Talent Competition.”
Some of the highlights were:
Senior solo: Fifth place overall, Olivia Hilyard.
Teen Soloist: Third place overall, Elia Ybarra; Fifth place overall, Zavanah Chavez; 11th place, Charlotte Olenick.
Chosen as a Dancer of the Year Finalist were Olivia Hilyard and Zavanah Chavez.
“Fake Smile” dancers Ethan Bosche, Zavanah Chavez, Nadaley Tarr and Elia Ybarra earned a Diamond Award and first place overall Teen Small Groups.
Outstanding Choreography Award presented to Danielle Fitzke.
An Outstanding Choreography Award also went to Tiffany Tabor Mackrill and second place overall winner for “Fix Her Crown” dancers Kyndal Burgner and Nyah Huck.
First place overall for“Happy Feet”and Outstanding Performance Award for dancers Raelee Fitzke, Carlie Sheldon and Mila Ybarra.
Winner of the First Place Overall Junior Large Group was “Peculiar and Beautiful” and A Showstopper Award for “Don’t Rain On My Parade” for dancers Natalie Beck, Reese Berger, Kyndal Burgner, Marissa Haun, Nyah Huck, Berlin Iles, Ella Johnson, Emma Marks, Bianca Mcdonald, Kayley Smith and Kapri Stover.
Overall second place Duo/trio for “Jumper” with Ehan Bosche and Sierra Little.
Third Place Overall Teen Large Group and a Judges Choice award to “Youre Gonna Love Me” with Ethan Bosche, Zavanah Chavez, Emersen Hilyard, Olivia Hilyard, Sierra Little, Charlotte Olenick, Shaley Ruff, Nadaley Tarr, Jadyn Wetherington, Elia Ybarra.
The final competition “Spotlight” was held in Gillette, Wyoming with over 600 entries and took place over third days.
Some of the highlights:
Diamond Award, Jazz Category winner, Showmanship Award, and fourth place Overall in the Junior Small Group Division to “Do My Thing” dancers Adison Batt, Ella Bosche, Quinn Mackrill, Ava Morgan, Jaelyn Ojeda, Emma Saucedo, Eleanor Shelmadine, Lauren Weitzel, and Stephanie Zhang.
First Place Overall Diamond Award to the mini trio Raelee Fitzke, Carlie Sheldon and Mila Ybarra “Happy Feet”. Best Choreography Award was presented to Danielle Fitzke. This same trio won Judges Choice choreography award for “The Days”.
Overall fourth place teen soloist and Diamond winner Elia Ybarra.
Second Place Winner Nyah Huck for Junior Dance Down
The duet “Jumper” dancers Sierra Little and Ethan Bosche won a Diamond, category winner and second place overall in teen duo/trios.
Tiffany Tabor Mackrill won the Best Choreography Award for Diamond winner senior soloist Olivia Hilyard.
Technical Skill Awards were given to Teen soloist Charlotte Olenick and the group performing “Peculiar and Beautiful.”
Tabor Dance Academy has offered classes for boys and girls age 3 on up in ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, contemporary, hip hop and acro for over 45 years in the Scottsbluff/ Gering area.
They will present the entire studio dance concert “Accentuate The Positive” June 3-5 at Scottsbluff High School with approximately 250 area dancers. Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday, May 19 at www.tututix.com.
Summer Sign up going on now! Go to tabordanceacademy.com for full information or call 308-632-2454.