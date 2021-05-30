Local Elks present more than $27,000 in scholarships

The Scottsbluff Elks Lodge #1367 awarded just over $27,000 this year in scholarships to students received, thanks to the generosity of Buss and Lydia Baltes, who generously set up a memorial fund through the Scottsbluff Elks for this very purpose.

“These were some of the highest scoring students, Dr. Guy Wylie, said of the 2021 Elks Scholarship winners. In some instances, “there were only 2 points on a 1,000 point scale that separated some winners.

Above are 2021 ELKS Scholarship winners presented their scholarships at the recent Greet and Meet in Scottsbluff and members of the scholarship committee: Gary Null, Nick Hendrickson, and Dr. Guy Wylie and the Scholarship winners, Alex Neefe, Bryan Turek, Camellia Huck, Chloe Blumanthal, Cobie Bila, Danea Hanson, Emme Parker, Eric Wilson, Grace Burry, Hunter Kildow, Jacqueline Patino, Jameson Margetts, Julia Cisneros, Julie Skavdahl, Katelyn Varner, Kelsey Horton, Kodie Harimon, Madilyne Schlaepfer, Madison Walker, Olivia Longmore, Rylan Aguallo, Tabbitha Muhr

Not pictured, but receiving scholarships were: Ashlyn Ibero, Chance Cooper, Brady Newkirk, Quinton Chavez, Victoria Mannel, Kennady Stack, Mileena Cruz, Emily Beye, Ashton Davis, Kayandra Cruz, Landrie Nelson, Addie Wright, Cade Loomis, Emma Cogdill, Kaylea Doggett, Kenneth Wyland, Kodie Rempp, Sierra Bassett, Tracy Sterkel and Ziphorah Starkey.

Congratulations to these outstanding students, their parents, and school teachers involved in their education.