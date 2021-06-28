Local health director among those UNMC recognized

The University of Nebraska Medical Center will honored three individuals and Nebraska’s public health directors during its May 8 Omaha commencement ceremony. Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel was among those honored.

Awardees included the visionary who helped usher in UNMC’s current world leadership in biopreparedness; a native Nebraskan who is now one of the world’s leading scientists; the state’s top health official who helms Nebraska’s response to the pandemic; and Nebraska’s public health directors, who lead community efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Longtime UNMC faculty member Philip Smith, MD, of Omaha, was honored with the J.G. Elliott Award for his foresight and leadership that helped make the medical center one of the world’s shining lights in the field of biopreparedness. Smith developed the concept of a biocontainment unit at UNMC, helped lead the establishment of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit team and tirelessly oversaw its efforts during the 2014-15 Ebola crisis.

UNMC is now seen as one of the world’s leaders in biopreparedness and is home to the national Training, Simulation and Quarantine Center.