Local residents earn degree from WGU

The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
— Cassandra Nickens of Mitchell, Neb. (69357) received a Master of Science, Special Education.
— Jacilyn Jacobsen of Scottsbluff, Neb. (69361) received a Bachelor of Science, Health Information Management.
WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.