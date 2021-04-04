 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local residents earn degree from WGU
0 comments

Local residents earn degree from WGU

  • 0

The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

— Cassandra Nickens of Mitchell, Neb. (69357) received a Master of Science, Special Education.

— Jacilyn Jacobsen of Scottsbluff, Neb. (69361) received a Bachelor of Science, Health Information Management.

WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News