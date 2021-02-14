 Skip to main content
NCTA invites 2020 graduates to reception on campus
NCTA invites 2020 graduates to reception on campus

Spring graduates who for the first time in history had a virtual commencement ceremony from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture have been invited to return to campus in September for their Class of 2019-20 Graduation Reception.

Earning Associate Degrees in Agricultural Production Systems were Ethan Aschenbrenner and Tyler Aschenbrenner of Scottsbluff, Kohltin Lund of Bridgeport, and Dalton Keller of Torrington Wyoming. Keller also received a certificate in Irrigation Technology.

Earning an Associate Degree in Veterinary Technology Systems was Chloe Herrera of Alliance.

