Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Scholarship recipients announced

LINCOLN – The NE Chamber recently announced Aubree Noble of Chadron was one of six recipients of $2,000 scholarships named for past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees.

Noble, who is attending Chadron State College, has been awarded the Moe Beardmore Scholarship;

Students must be a sophomore or junior in a business-related field, show demonstrated leadership in extracurricular activities, and maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average to be considered.

“Nebraska has a rich history of self-made, innovative, civic-minded business leaders,” said NE Chamber President Bryan Slone. “I can think of no better environment than the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame ceremony to recognize and introduce some young, emerging leaders who we hope will carry on that tradition.”

The students were be recognized at a virtual gathering on Monday, May 17.