Northfield Retirement Communities announces new administrators

Northfield Retirement Communities, Inc. announced in May that it had named a new sales and marketing director, Sean Johnson, and a new Assisted Living Administrator - Anna Rivera!!

Sean is originally from Indiana but has lived in Casper, Wyoming, for the past eight years. He graduated college in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in Project Management and has been in sales and marketing for over 10 years. Most recently, he worked for the Casper Star-Tribune as the sales and marketing director. He is also the chairman of the Board at Wyo Central Federal Credit Union. He has a passion for sales and marketing which has brought a new dynamic to the Northfield Retirement Communities team and company. His charismatic personality, knowledge and experience will bring a new perspective to the company and the community.

Anna Rivera was born in Gering. Anna started her profession out in customer service. She began in retail and then moved to customer service in the Mortgage banking industry during which time she began moving up into management positions. Anna started out at Northfield Retirement Communities in the payroll department and later moved to its Vista Assisted Living as the ward clerk. Her passion for the residents, staff and the company moved her to obtain her assisted living administrators license. She has over 10 years’ experience in customer service and is excited to use this experience in her new role with the company.