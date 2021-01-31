 Skip to main content
P.E.O. Chapter awards scholarships
Chapter FC of P.E.O. (philanthropic education organization) is pleased to announce that Teresa Gonzalez of Bridgeport and Jessica Valles-Diaz of Scottsbluff are recipients of the Program for Continuing Education grant from the International Chapter of P.E.O.

This grant is a need based grant program providing one-time financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that improves their marketable skills for employment.

Both women are enrolled and pursuing in the Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing through the University of Nebraska Medical Center-Scottsbluff campus.

