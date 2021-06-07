Panhandle students among 1,051 UNMC students receive diplomas during commencement ceremonies

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held commencement ceremonies on May 6 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 8 in Omaha and Scottsbluff. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,051 students.
Ceremonies, which will take place May 6 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 8 in Omaha and Scottsbluff, also will be live streamed for those who prefer or are unable to attend in person.
Below is a list of graduating students from the Panhandle and their hometowns.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Morrill — Alejandra Martinez
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Gering — Melissa Langenberg
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Chadron — Danielle Johnson (With Highest Distinction)
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bridgeport — Susana Lopez
Chadron — Kirsten Robinson
Sidney — Jasmine Jallen
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Chadron — Erica Parish
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION (Scottsbluff)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alliance — Olivia Harris
Chadron — Myia Hamaker, Kaitlyn Haug
Gering — Courtney Conn, Mariah Conn, Whitney Kleich, Samantha O’Leary
Harrison — Trey Thayer
Mitchell — Devin Beaver (With Highest Distinction)
Morrill — Kaitlyn Margheim, Brooke McMackin
Scottsbluff — Yarrow Corymb, Tiffany Gillett, Rebecca Goldrick, Kenzie Harimon, Marisa Servido (With Distinction)
Guernsey, WY — Jessica Blakeley
Torrington, WY — Jessica Wenzel (With High Distinction)
Master of Science in Nursing
Alliance — Mathew Burton
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Guernsey, WY — Charla Romero
UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Scottsbluff)
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Brule — Shelby Richards
Chadron — Toni Doescher
Mitchell — Aspen Wallace
Morrill — Taylor Whetham
UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Doctor of Medicine
Alliance — Logan Ford
Bridgeport — Devor O’Connor (With High Distinction)
Kimball — Constance Mietus
Lexington נWilfredo Lopez
Oshkosh — Mitchell Milanuk
Scottsbluff — Taylor Ziegler (With Distinction)
UNMC COLLEGE OF PHARMACY
Doctor of Pharmacy
Scottsbluff — Traver Pettijohn
Post Baccalaureate Professional Certificate in Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Alliance — Brian Lawrence (With Highest Distinction)