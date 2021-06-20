Panhandle students among 685 conferred UNK degrees for 685

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 685 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises May 7 and May 8 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
Undergraduate degrees were conferred at exercises 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. The graduate-degree hooding ceremony took place Saturday, May 8.
Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.
Panhandle graduates were: Haden Scherbarth, of Bayard, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Trey Janicek, of Bridgeport, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness; Brett Godfrey, of Chappell, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management; Joellyn Straeber, of Chappell, Health Sciences; Samantha Powers, of Gering, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laudel Justin Ruzicka, of Gering, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Colby Folck, of Mitchell, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Transitional Certification; Cody Mueller, of Mitchell, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art; Trevor Wood, Bachelor of Science, Information Networking & Telecommunications, Honorable Mention; Haley VanNatter, of Morrill, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Sophia Anaya, of Scottsbluff, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Honorable Mention; Alisha Gutierrez, Bachelor of Arts in Education
Elementary Education; Allison Harder, of Scottsbluff, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-School Librarian;
Krista Holzworth, of Scottsbluff, Bachelor of Arts, English, Criminal Justice; Llicel Rodriguez Gurrola, of Scottsbluff, Bachelor of Science, Psychobiology; Joshua Hagerman, of Sidney, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Honorable Mention; Jarod Luptak, Bachelor of Science,
Criminal Justice, Cum Laude; Kelly Robb, of Sidney, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training, Cum Laude
Samantha Wamsley, Bachelor of Science, Interior & Product Design, Honorable Mention.