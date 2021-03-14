Panhandle students competing at state speech meet

Students from across the Panhandle have competed in speech this season. A number of them have earned the honors to represent their school at the Nebraska State Speech meet, March 17-20.
These students include:
Duet Acting: Jasmine Lopez and John Mentgen (Scottsbluff, Class A); Graham Kovarik and Olivia Taylor (Scottsbluff, Class A); Lydia and Thomas Connot (Gering, Class B); Jameson Margetts and Maddi Pelton (Chadron, Class B); Eric Wilson and Katelyn Newton (Mitchell, Class C1); Ivy Jones-Hazledine and Rayne Charging Thunder (Gordon-Rushville, Class C1); Matthew Applegate and TruLee White (Bayard, Class C2); Gunnar Oleson and Luke Kasten (Potter-Dix, Class D1); Hannah Vath and Katy Jones (Leyton, Class D1); Hadassah Grubbs and Kairyn Miller (Banner County, Class D2)
Entertainment Speaking: Elli Bauerkemper (Scottsbluff, Class A); Abby Prohs (Gering, Class B); Lydia Connot (Gering, Class B); Jenna Eichthaler (Bridgeport, Class C1); Ashley Lecher (Bridgeport, Class C1); Josh Kasten (Potter-Dix, Class D1); Rebecca Reece (Sioux County, Class D2)
Extemporaneous Speaking: Milo Newman (Gering, Class B); Jayden Shoemaker (Potter-Dix, Class D1); Logan Bartling (Leyton, Class D1); Julie Skavdahl (Sioux County, Class D2); Tamika Eastman (Sioux County, Class D2)
Informative Speaking: Brooklyn Bates (Bridgeport, Class C1); Corey Gardner (Kimball, Class C2); Xavier Thomas-Lewis (Kimball, Class C2); Ana Manning (Potter-Dix, Class D1); Ana Manning, Jayden Shoemaker, Kyla Ramsey, Mary Kasten and McKynna Deeds (Potter-Dix, Class D1); Cortney Holt (Leyton, Class D1); Tamika Eastman (Sioux County, Class D2)
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Abby Brady, Olivia Longmore, Regan Fuller, Tori Mannel and Wyatt Soule (Gering, Class B); Alexis Conboy, Gracie Jones, Jameson Margetts, Lateisha Ngoi and Maddi Pelton (Chadron, Class B); Claire Linders, Drew Leisy, Jordan Wagner, Tegan Rice and Trinity Flores (Bridgeport, Class C1); Cassandra Hopwood, Eden Strawn, Jenna Eichthaler, Lucas Smith and Rand Golden (Bridgeport, Class C1); Gunnar Oleson, Kendall Nielsen, Luke Kasten and Zach Rotert (Potter-Dix, Class D1); Cortney Holt, Hannah Vath, Holden Syverson and Katy Jones (Leyton, Class D1)
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: John Mentgen (Scottsbluff, Class A); Kennie Gable (Gering, Class B); Rand Golden (Bridgeport, Class C1); Zane Blomenkamp (Mitchell, Class C1); Gunnar Oleson (Potter-Dix, Class D1); Zach Rotert (Potter-Dix, Class D1); Emily Parker (Sioux County, Class D2)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Leah Polk (Scottsbluff, Class A); Sammy Martinez (Gering, Class B); Alexis Conboy (Chadron, Class B); Mileena Cruz (Bridgeport, Class C1); Dylan Gardner (Mitchell, Class C1); Katy Jones (Leyton, Class D1); Jena Spady (Garden County, Class D1)
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Jasmine Lopez (Scottsbluff, Class A); Olivia Longmore (Gering, Class B); Kaitlyn Peterson (Gering, Class B); Lateisha Ngoi (Chadron, Class B); Eric Wilson (Mitchell, Class C1); John Plasencio (Mitchell, Class C1); Hannah Vath (Leyton, Class D1)