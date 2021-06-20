 Skip to main content
Panhandle students graduate Central Community College
Panhandle students graduate Central Community College

(Hastings, Neb.) – Central Community College-Hastings honored about 480 graduate candidates May 7 during its 54th annual commencement ceremony.

Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Panhandle ecipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

GERING: Jacob Cowan, drafting and design technology.

MITCHELL: Kyle Campbell, electrical technology, and *Mark M. Lamp, media arts.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Michelle A.M. Becker, dental hygiene.

Diploma

GERING: Tyler S. Baird and Israel I. Nicholson, diesel technology.

GORDON: Thomas L. Bragg, welding technology.

MITCHELL: Anthony C. Walker, diesel technology.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Jakob M. Ratliff and Caleb Walker, diesel technology.

