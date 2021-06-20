Panhandle students graduate Central Community College

(Hastings, Neb.) – Central Community College-Hastings honored about 480 graduate candidates May 7 during its 54th annual commencement ceremony.
Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Panhandle ecipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
GERING: Jacob Cowan, drafting and design technology.
MITCHELL: Kyle Campbell, electrical technology, and *Mark M. Lamp, media arts.
SCOTTSBLUFF: Michelle A.M. Becker, dental hygiene.
Diploma
GERING: Tyler S. Baird and Israel I. Nicholson, diesel technology.
GORDON: Thomas L. Bragg, welding technology.
MITCHELL: Anthony C. Walker, diesel technology.
SCOTTSBLUFF: Jakob M. Ratliff and Caleb Walker, diesel technology.