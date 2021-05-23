 Skip to main content
Rebecca Boyd of Gering named Chancellor’s Scholar at Nebraska
Rebecca Boyd of Gering named Chancellor's Scholar at Nebraska

Rebecca Leann Boyd of Gering is among sixty-five University of Nebraska-Lincoln students recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium.

Boyd is a psychology, and advertising and public relations major in the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications. Parents are Michael and Lydia Boyd.

Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.

