RHOP participants announced

CHADRON – Thirty-three Nebraska high school students have been selected as participants in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Chadron State College. Director of Health Professions Kristal Kuhnel said it was quite a challenge to interview the candidates in person, but the effort was worthwhile.

“With a lot of cooperation among CSC, (University of Nebraska Medical Center), and the student interviewees themselves, we made it happen. We’re very excited about the high-quality students we are bringing in for the fall,” Kuhnel said.

Students selected as participants in the program receive a full tuition scholarship to CSC. Students who successfully complete their pre-professional education at CSC advance directly to UNMC without facing an additional application process.

Founded in 1989, RHOP is a collaborative program between Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. After earning their professional degrees, RHOP participants are expected and encouraged to return to rural Nebraska to provide health care.

Students from the Panhandle participating in RHOP are:

Dentistry: Chance Cooper, Bridgeport; Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell.

Nursing: Kaitlyn Johnson and Regan Lambert, Alliance.