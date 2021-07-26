Road and Street Superintendents Receive Advanced Licenses

LINCOLN — Rodd Grant, of Alliance, was among 10 persons who were recipients of the Class A County Highway Superintendent and/or City Street Superintendent license.

Created in 2003 by the Unicameral Legislature, the Class A license recognizes experience. A Class A license is renewable every three years upon evidence of continuing education.

Nebraska’s unique system of voluntary licensure was enacted in 1969 as part of a comprehensive initiative to improve county, municipal and state highways, roads and streets. To qualify for the basic (Class B) Superintendent’s license, an individual must pass a rigorous examination or hold a Registered Professional Engineer’s license.

Applicants for a Class A license must hold a Class B license and have either two years’ experience as a county’s or municipality’s employed highway or street superintendent, or four years of comparable experience. Counties and municipalities with a Class A Superintendent qualify for double the annual Incentive Funds payment for having a licensed superintendent.

There are 408 Nebraska licensed individuals (Class B or Class A) serving the majority of the state’s 93 counties and 529 municipalities.