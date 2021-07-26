 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road and Street Superintendents Receive Advanced Licenses
0 comments

Road and Street Superintendents Receive Advanced Licenses

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Rodd Grant, of Alliance, was among 10 persons who were recipients of the Class A County Highway Superintendent and/or City Street Superintendent license.

Created in 2003 by the Unicameral Legislature, the Class A license recognizes experience. A Class A license is renewable every three years upon evidence of continuing education.

Nebraska’s unique system of voluntary licensure was enacted in 1969 as part of a comprehensive initiative to improve county, municipal and state highways, roads and streets. To qualify for the basic (Class B) Superintendent’s license, an individual must pass a rigorous examination or hold a Registered Professional Engineer’s license.

 Applicants for a Class A license must hold a Class B license and have either two years’ experience as a county’s or municipality’s employed highway or street superintendent, or four years of comparable experience. Counties and municipalities with a Class A Superintendent qualify for double the annual Incentive Funds payment for having a licensed superintendent.

 There are 408 Nebraska licensed individuals (Class B or Class A) serving the majority of the state’s 93 counties and 529 municipalities.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honors

CSC announces Spring Dean’s List

Chadron State College has announced the students on the Spring Dean’s List. Students met the requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at le…

Honors

CSC announces President’s List

Chadron State College has announced the names of students on the Spring 2021 President’s List. The President’s List consists of students with …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News