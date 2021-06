Traver Pettijohn received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNMC College of Pharmacy during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The traditional hooding ceremony was held for pharmacy graduates on Friday, May 7. Traver graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2013 and from Peru State College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry. He has accepted a pharmacy position in Omaha.