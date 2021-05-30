Scottsbluff nursing students recognized with awards during annual conventions

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing West Nebraska Division in Scottsbluff received a renewal of its National Student Nurses Association (NSNA) Stellar School Award during the annual, national convention, which was held virtually in April.

The NSNA Stellar School Chapter Recognition Program recognizes school chapters that demonstrate ongoing involvement, including a strong commitment to shared governance and professional development of students and faculty.

Wendy Wells, instructor in the UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division, said the award is prestigious as only 37 schools across the nation hold such status. This year, only two schools across the nation received Stellar School Status and only four schools received renewals. The UNMC College of Nursing will receive a plaque and recognition in NSNA publications.

During the state convention, UNMC students received both the Most Unique Community Health Award for assisting with COVID-19 screening and testing and the Community Health Award for assisting with the Monument Marathon in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Ervin von Seggern, a December 2020 graduate of the accelerated BSN program, was named as the Nebraska State Student Nurse of the Year. He also received the Individual Community Health Award.

Von Seggern arranged the donation of 15 computer tablets to the local hospital, where he was completing clinical hours, by contacting the COVID Connect Tech company, a nonprofit that donates tablets to hospitals so patients can video chat with their families during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.