Scottsbluff student listed on McNeese State University honor roll

Andru Joseph Kuxhausen, of Scottsbluff, was among students announced by the McNeese State University as earning a spot on the fall 2020 honor roll.
The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Students from across the Panhandle have competed in speech this season. A number of them have earned the honors to represent their school at t…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.