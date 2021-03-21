 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff student listed on McNeese State University honor roll
Scottsbluff student listed on McNeese State University honor roll

Andru Joseph Kuxhausen, of Scottsbluff, was among students announced by the McNeese State University as earning a spot on the fall 2020 honor roll.

The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours

