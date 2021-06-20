SNHU announces Winter 2021 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May: Tiffany Aukes of Hay Springs; Cynthia Sheeley of Torrington, Dayla Weskamp of Scottsbluff.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either specific classes.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.