St. Agnes presents student awards

St. Agnes School celebrated achievements in the first quarter at an awards ceremony held in each classroom on Monday, Oct. 19. Parents, family and friends were invited in by Zoom to watch their child be recognized for their individual achievement. Special awards included:
Library Students of the Quarter
Pre-K: Drew Becker
K: Zaylie Adams
1st: Audrey He
2nd: Bella Songco
3rd: Connor Dudley
4th: Eroz Torres
5th: Morgan Celli
Music Students of Quarter
Pre-K: Rachel Hafner
K: Braylee Nash
1st: Ruby Schiff
2nd: Claire Ascherl
3rd: Solarah Gould
4th: Caylie Garcia
5th: Coraline Hill
PE Students of the Quarter
Pre-K: Ryker Colewell
K: Henry Hoesing
1st: Owen Engel
2nd: Giovanni Alvizar
3rd: Havynn Urdiales
4th: Mia Blanco
5th: Cami Linz
Honor Roll
3rd Grade: Solarah Gould, Easton Hill, Sakina Kader, Tatiana King, Jonah Klass*, Nina Polk, Reagan Schiff,
Morgan Smith, Havynn Urdiales, Lauren Weitzel
4th Grade: Connelly Ascherl, Mia Blanco*, David Hafner, Axton Merrigan, Brooklynn Nash*, A.J. Peck*,
Sophia Schmall*, Giuliana Suhr*, Eroz Torres
5th Grade: Elena Blanco, Henry Blanco, Morgan Celli, Coraline Hill*, Charlotte Lewis, Steven Nguyen,
Lillian Seymour, Elliette Verbeck*, Kellan Zulkoski
Student who achieve Honor Roll must maintain a 90% cumulative average with no single grade below an 85%. * denotes high distinction (96% GPA or higher)
September Virtuous Students of the Month
Lillian Seymour and David Hafner
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!