 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Agnes presents student awards
0 comments

St. Agnes presents student awards

  • 0

St. Agnes School celebrated achievements in the first quarter at an awards ceremony held in each classroom on Monday, Oct. 19. Parents, family and friends were invited in by Zoom to watch their child be recognized for their individual achievement. Special awards included:

Library Students of the Quarter

Pre-K: Drew Becker

K: Zaylie Adams

1st: Audrey He

2nd: Bella Songco

3rd: Connor Dudley

4th: Eroz Torres

5th: Morgan Celli

Music Students of Quarter

Pre-K: Rachel Hafner

K: Braylee Nash

1st: Ruby Schiff

2nd: Claire Ascherl

3rd: Solarah Gould

4th: Caylie Garcia

5th: Coraline Hill

PE Students of the Quarter

Pre-K: Ryker Colewell

K: Henry Hoesing

1st: Owen Engel

2nd: Giovanni Alvizar

3rd: Havynn Urdiales

4th: Mia Blanco

5th: Cami Linz

Honor Roll

3rd Grade: Solarah Gould, Easton Hill, Sakina Kader, Tatiana King, Jonah Klass*, Nina Polk, Reagan Schiff,

Morgan Smith, Havynn Urdiales, Lauren Weitzel

4th Grade: Connelly Ascherl, Mia Blanco*, David Hafner, Axton Merrigan, Brooklynn Nash*, A.J. Peck*,

Sophia Schmall*, Giuliana Suhr*, Eroz Torres

5th Grade: Elena Blanco, Henry Blanco, Morgan Celli, Coraline Hill*, Charlotte Lewis, Steven Nguyen,

Lillian Seymour, Elliette Verbeck*, Kellan Zulkoski

Student who achieve Honor Roll must maintain a 90% cumulative average with no single grade below an 85%. * denotes high distinction (96% GPA or higher)

September Virtuous Students of the Month

Lillian Seymour and David Hafner

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News