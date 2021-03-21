St. Agnes School third quarter awards

St. Agnes School held a quarterly awards ceremony on Monday, March 15 to honor Pre-K – fifth grade students for their achievements in the third quarter. Students were recognized for their growth, improvement and academic achievements. Special awards include:
Honor Roll:
3rd Grade: Grant Celli*, Solarah Gould, Easton Hill*, Sakina Kader*, Tatiana King*, Jonah Klass*, Nina Polk*, Emma Saucedo, Regan Schiff, Morgan Smith*, Havynn Urdiales*, Lauren Weitzel*
4th Grade: Jose Acosta, Mia Blanco, Lizbeth Cabrera*, Caylie Garcia, Olivia Garcia, Brooklynn Nash, AJ Peck*, Sophia Schmall*, Giuliana Suhr*, Eroz Torres
5th Grade: Elena Blanco, Henry Blanco, Morgan Celli, Coraline Hill*, Charlotte Lewis, Zach Mark, Steven Nguyen
*Denotes with high distinction
Good Conduct Awards:
Pre-K: Rachel Hafner, K: Allie Windhorst,1st Gr: Holly Polk, 2nd: Milla Miller, 3rd Gr: Nina Polk, 4th Gr: Giuliana Suhr, 5th Gr: Cooper Dudden
Improvement Awards: Pre-K: Mohammad Kader, K: Parker Dudden, 1st Gr: Sarah Kader, Esmeralda Acosta, 2nd Gr: Ivy Kae Becker, Kensington Suhr, 3rd Gr: Luis Acosta, Adan Garcia, Ella Kildow, 4th Gr: Jose Acosta, Olivia Garcia, David Hafner, 5th Gr: Adan Gonzales, Quinten Gould, Camilla Linz, E’owyn Merrigan
Music Students of the Quarter: Pre-K: Kate Sole, K: Allie Windhorst, 1st Gr: Heidi LaTowsky, 2nd Gr: Mila Miller, 3rd Gr: Nina Polk, 4th Gr: Lizbeth Cabrera, 5th Gr: Morgan Celli
Library Students of the Quarter: Pre-K: Ryker Colwell, K: Lewis Merrigan, 1st Gr: Calliopi Schaff, 2nd Gr: Harper Verbeck, 3rd: Luis Acosta, 4th Gr: David Hafner, 5th Gr: Elena Blanco
PE Students of the Quarter: Pre-K: Drew Becker, K: Rhett Marshall, 1st Gr: Carson Windhorst, 2nd Gr: Eliana Merrigan, 3rd Gr: Emma Saucedo, 4th Gr: Axton Merrigan, 5th Gr: Cora Hill