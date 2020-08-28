Students honored at WNCC Pinning

Nearly 50 Western Nebraska Community College students were honored at the 2020 Nurse Pinning Ceremony on July 23 at WNCC’s Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff. Nineteen students graduated with an Associate Degree of Nursing and 29 students earned a Practical Nursing Diploma.
Area students earning Associate Degrees of Nursing were:
Alliance: Devan Collins, Nicole Dunovsky, Kirsten Robinson.
Bayard: Sarah Leonard.
Bridgeport: Susana Lopez, April Lyon.
Chadron: Kinsie Hanson.
Gering: Dara Dappen, Karlea Eckert, Jaclyn Nolde.
Scottsbluff: Nichole Campbell, Brittany Farro, Sandhaya Subedi.
Sidney: Kaylee Deal, Ashley Fritz.
Practical Nursing Diplomas were awarded to:
Alliance: Amanda Myers, Jessie Nelson, Tosha Postell, Trevor Ridenour, Tiesha Saldivar, Rebecca Standage.
Chadron: Larae Coats, Abagail Dyer.
Gering: Gloria Hisquierdo, Kristi Hopkins.
Harrisburg: Jennifer Rios.
Kimball: Jo Dene Herman, Brenton Thornton.
Mitchell: Amber Sinner.
Scottsbluff: Danielle Darnell, Taylor Koros, Issah Mohammed.
Sidney: Kaleigh Chavez, Daneal Dickinson, Crystal Dvorak, Heidi Nienhueser.