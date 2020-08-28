Three area students graduate from UNL

Three area graduates are among the 700 degrees conferred by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln during its virtual graduation celebration Aug. 15.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates and they are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
Alexandra Lari Stich of Alliance, attending the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science.
Nicholas George Pappas of Bridgeport, enrolled in the College of Business, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Evan M. Parsons of Sidney, College of Arts and Sciences, also received a Bachelor of Science degree.