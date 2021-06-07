Three awarded Hempel Family Scholarships

ALLIANCE — Snow-Redfern Foundation is honored to announce that three local high school seniors have been selected as recipients of the Hempel Family Scholarship fund, memorializing the late Edward M. and Eda S. Hempel.
The three inspiring young people selected by the Snow-Redfern Foundation to receive the Scholarship, designated for award in the fall of 2021, were Kenneth Wyland and Kayandra Cruz from Hemingford High School, and Jovannie Gomez from Alliance High School.
To qualify for this scholarship, Kenneth, Jovannie and Kayandra had to demonstrate intent to be enrolled, full-time, as students working towards a degree at an accredited Nebraska post-secondary college and be able effectively demonstrate resilience.
In the fall, Kenneth will attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biology before continuing his studies to eventually graduate as a certified cytotech. Jovannie will attend the Western Nebraska Community College’s Powerline Program in Alliance; and Kayandra will attend Nebraska College of technical agriculture to pursue a degree in animal husbandry.
Preference for this scholarship is given to young people residing in the greater Alliance region, including Hemingford, who are planning to remain in Nebraska following completion of their higher education.
“We are honored to offer this supportive funding, which pays tribute to the memory of Edward M. and Eda S. Hempel and are pleased to award this scholarship to exceptional young people, such as Kenneth, Jovannie, and Kayandra, who possess impressive qualities, including leadership, resilience, service, and dedication to academic studies,” commented Sara Nicholson, Executive Director of Snow-Redfern Foundation.
“We were blessed with the opportunity to award this generous gift honoring Mr. and Mrs. Hempel, who were consistently generous contributors to Snow-Redfern Foundation, formerly the Nebraska Boys Ranch. Hempel was a long-time board member and he and his family supported the youth at Nebraska Boys Ranch through service and contributions intended to impact the lives of the youth placed at the Ranch,” said Snow-Redfern Foundation’s Vice President and Grant/Scholarship Committee Chairperson Jared Mracek.